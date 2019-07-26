Red Bud, Illinois is located in the northwest part of Randolph County (Where Illinois Begins). It is within easy commuter distance of metropolitan St. Louis. It is about seven miles west of the Kaskaskia River that provides a 36-mile long navigable artery for industry and recreation. Visit the City of Red Bud’s website at cityofredbud.org.
Waterloo, Illinois is located in Monroe County. Waterloo has a population of nearly 10,000 and is filled with shops and charm. Visit the City of Waterloo’s website at waterloo.il.us or call City Hall at (618) 9939-8600.
Runners-up: Alton, Illinois; Eckert’s Belleville Country Store and Farms; Grafton, Illinois