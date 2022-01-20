Played for laughs

Looking for a laugh? With countless venues booking stand-up comics, the St. Louis area delivers. But even when your favorite comedians aren't on a stage near you, many offer recent comedy specials available for streaming. In this weekend's Go! Magazine, we tell you about a few we enjoy, including some by acts who are scheduled to visit soon.

"The Prom," originally scheduled as part of the Fox Theatre's 2020-21 Broadway season, begins performances next week. Theater critic Calvin Wilson chats with one of the stars of the show, who is grateful for the musical's messages of acceptance and empowerment.

And Havana’s Cuisine calls itself “the home of the Cuban sandwich in St. Louis,” but it's also the latest example of an independent chef using the popularity and convenience of the fast-casual format to introduce her cooking to a broader audience. Restaurant critic Ian Froeb finds the sandwich is a gateway to other delicious Cuban options at Havana's.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor