Player fitness

Q: It appears that not all the players came to camp at prime fitness level. Do you see Craig Berube utilizing the taxi squad to give guys a night off here and there?
A: I don't know if this season will be different -- let's face it, it is different -- but sitting NHL players is something that happens mostly on the margins. You can sit third-pairing defensemen and fourth-line forwards, but anything above that really goes against the hockey ethos. So Ivan Barbashev could get a game off, for sure, but it's going to take a lot for Robert Thomas to be sat for some rest. And it's not like the taxi squad is brimming with phenoms. Robert Thomas would have to be playing very poorly before having Mackenzie MacEachern in, even in a different spot on the lineup, to produce a net gain. Though if that ever happens, it will be in the next three weeks, because this is when the schedule is the heaviest.