Pocha is a “Korean-American family-owned restaurant and pub” in St. Ann, according its website. (Pocha’s owner could not be reached in time for publication.)
“Pocha STL is a comfy and easy place for you to relax and eat,” the website states.
According to the posted menu, Pocha’s fare includes kimbap, rice bowls, stews (kimchi, chicken, Army stew) and bibimbap.
Where 10678 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann • More info 314-429-4255; pocha-stl.com • Menu Korean fare • Current services Dine-in; takeout • Hours Call for current hours
