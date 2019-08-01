When Friday through Sept. 2; hours are noon-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday • Where The Gallery at the Kranzberg, 510 North Grand Boulevard • How much Free • More info kranzbergartscenter.org
Visual artist Byron Sletten teams up with poet Ted Kooser, the former U.S. poet laureate from Nebraska. Eleven poems by Kooser are each displayed alongside art by Sletten, who uses 3D imaging software to create realistic renderings. Fancy as that sounds, many of the images are inspired by everyday objects, like a fan, a ladder or shoes. The exhibition says the two creators use familiar references “to address ‘ten-ton’ human truths.” By Jane Henderson