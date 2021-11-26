‘Poems, Tales and Memories’

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs two concerts in memory of Sarah Bryan Miller, who covered classical music for the Post-Dispatch for more than 20 years. The concerts feature former SLSO resident conductor and St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra music director Gemma New on the podium, conducting Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” The program also includes Elgar’s “Sea Pictures,” featuring mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke as well as Jake Heggie’s “The Work at Hand,” featuring Cooke and SLSO cellist Elizabeth Chung. Miller died Nov. 28, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She left a bequest of $1 million to the orchestra, establishing the Sarah Bryan Miller Fund to underwrite performances of choral repertoire with the SLSO. By Daniel Durchholz