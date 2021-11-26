 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Poems, Tales and Memories’
0 comments

‘Poems, Tales and Memories’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 8 p.m. Nov. 27, 3 p.m. Nov. 28 • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $15-$120; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1700; slso.org

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs two concerts in memory of Sarah Bryan Miller, who covered classical music for the Post-Dispatch for more than 20 years. The concerts feature former SLSO resident conductor and St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra music director Gemma New on the podium, conducting Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” The program also includes Elgar’s “Sea Pictures,” featuring mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke as well as Jake Heggie’s “The Work at Hand,” featuring Cooke and SLSO cellist Elizabeth Chung. Miller died Nov. 28, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She left a bequest of $1 million to the orchestra, establishing the Sarah Bryan Miller Fund to underwrite performances of choral repertoire with the SLSO. By Daniel Durchholz

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News