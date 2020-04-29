Point Labaddie Farmers Market
0 comments

Point Labaddie Farmers Market

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months

About 15 to 20 vendors selling local produce, meat, honey, spirits, mushrooms, black bean soup, fibers, eggs, tea, baked goods, salsa, hot sauce, soaps, seeds and tamales. Will eventually have live music.

When • 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays from May 7 until October

Where • In front of Point Labaddie Brewery tasting room at 1029 Thibes Road, Labaddie

Extras • Pickup available

Phone • 636-686-0705

Website • pointlabaddiefarmersmarket.com

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports