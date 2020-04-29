Point Labaddie Farmers Market

About 15 to 20 vendors selling local produce, meat, honey, spirits, mushrooms, black bean soup, fibers, eggs, tea, baked goods, salsa, hot sauce, soaps, seeds and tamales. Will eventually have live music.
When • 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays from May 7 until October
Where • In front of Point Labaddie Brewery tasting room at 1029 Thibes Road, Labaddie
Extras • Pickup available
Phone • 636-686-0705
Website • pointlabaddiefarmersmarket.com
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
