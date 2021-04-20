 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Point Labaddie Farmers Market
0 comments

Point Labaddie Farmers Market

  • 0

 

About 15 to 20 vendors selling local produce, meat, honey, spirits, mushrooms, black bean soup, fibers, eggs, tea, baked goods, salsa, hot sauce, soaps, seeds and tamales. Saturday markets have artisans and farmers. Thursdays are produce-only with live music and food.

When • Artisan and farmers markets are 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, through May 8. Regular-season farmers markets are 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 13 through Oct. 7.

Where • In front of Point Labaddie Brewery tasting room at 1029 Thiebes Road, Labadie

Phone • 636-686-0705

Website • facebook.com/pointlabaddiefarmersmarket/

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports