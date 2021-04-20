Point Labaddie Farmers Market

About 15 to 20 vendors selling local produce, meat, honey, spirits, mushrooms, black bean soup, fibers, eggs, tea, baked goods, salsa, hot sauce, soaps, seeds and tamales. Saturday markets have artisans and farmers. Thursdays are produce-only with live music and food.
When • Artisan and farmers markets are 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, through May 8. Regular-season farmers markets are 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 13 through Oct. 7.
Where • In front of Point Labaddie Brewery tasting room at 1029 Thiebes Road, Labadie
Phone • 636-686-0705
Website • facebook.com/pointlabaddiefarmersmarket/