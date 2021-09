When 4 p.m. Sept. 19 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $22-$129 • More info livenation.com

Some things are an expected part of summer concertgoing at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, and Pointfest is one of them. The latest features Shinedown, Seether, Greek Fire, Badflower, grandson and Zero 9:36. By Kevin C. Johnson