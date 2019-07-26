Darren Wilson
Darren Wilson resigned from the Ferguson police department after a St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict him in November 2014. He had served six years with the department. At that time, he was expecting his first child and had just gotten married to another Ferguson police officer. She has since resigned from the department as well.
The couple still lives in the St. Louis area. Wilson has tried several other careers, one selling cars and another selling boots. He is now selling insurance.
And he believes his actions on Aug. 9, 2014, were justified, said his attorney, Greg Kloeppel.
“Attorney General Eric Holder turned over every rock in his investigation into the matter and discovered Officer Wilson conducted himself as any reasonable officer would have in the same circumstances,” Kloeppel said. “He’s just trying to live a normal life now and be a dad.”
— Christine Byers
Tom Jackson
Tom Jackson resigned as chief of the Ferguson Police Department seven months after Michael Brown’s death and five years to the day that he became chief. He had retired from the St. Louis County Police Department as a captain of the Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force before taking the reins in Ferguson. He has since published a book, “Policing Ferguson, Policing America: What Really Happened — and What the Country Can Learn From It,” and remains retired. He has traveled the country giving presentations on the events in Ferguson. He still lives in the Ferguson area.
— Christine Byers
Ron Johnson
Gov. Jay Nixon put Missouri Highway Patrol Capt. Ron Johnson in charge of policing the Ferguson protests after stripping St. Louis County Chief Jon Belmar of his command. Johnson joined protesters in the streets, without wearing his bullet-resistant vest and also ordered armored police units to back off. He was both criticized and celebrated for his approach to the situation, and has since published a book titled “13 Days in Ferguson.”
He retired from the Highway Patrol in 2018 after 31 years and now speaks about his experiences across the country.
Jon Belmar
St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar led the police response to the Ferguson protests for five days before Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon placed the Highway Patrol in charge following protester complaints. Belmar was named chief in February 2014, a few months before the shooting of Michael Brown, and remains in that position today.
— Erin Heffernan
— Christine Byers