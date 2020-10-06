Pondering Pederson ...

Q: Harrison Bader hits lefties pretty well. Joc Pederson can't hit lefties very well, but has arguably more power than anyone currently on the Cardinals' roster. Could adding Pederson be a way to help power without blocking Dylan Carlson?
A: When the notion of Joc Pederson came up in the past, the Cardinals were adamant they weren't looking for platoon-type answers for their outfield. They wanted every-day answers. If they rethink that approach, considering the circumstances that could be in play for 2020, Pederson is worth exploring. Just note that he's no sure thing at the moment. He had a rough 2020 season and his power, even against righties, dropped form its norms. He slashed .190/.285/.397 for an on-base plus slugging percentage (.681) that was a big drop from previous seasons. Maybe a buy-low opportunity as a free agent? Better make sure that power is going to come back.
