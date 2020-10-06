 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pondering Pederson ...
0 comments

Pondering Pederson ...

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Lamet outduels Kershaw, Padres top LA 7-2 to tighten NL West

Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson high-fives Austin Barnes after he scored on a fielder's choice against the San Diego Padres in the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in San Diego. Dodgers Corey Seager grounded out to second base on the play. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Q: Harrison Bader hits lefties pretty well. Joc Pederson can't hit lefties very well, but has arguably more power than anyone currently on the Cardinals' roster. Could adding Pederson be a way to help power without blocking Dylan Carlson?​

A: When the notion of Joc Pederson came up in the past, the Cardinals were adamant they weren't looking for platoon-type answers for their outfield. They wanted every-day answers. If they rethink that approach, considering the circumstances that could be in play for 2020, Pederson is worth exploring. Just note that he's no sure thing at the moment. He had a rough 2020 season and his power, even against righties, dropped form its norms. He slashed .190/.285/.397 for an on-base plus slugging percentage (.681) that was a big drop from previous seasons. Maybe a buy-low opportunity as a free agent? Better make sure that power is going to come back.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports