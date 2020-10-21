PONDERING PIETRANGELO

QUESTION: Does Blues GM Armstrong owe fans a better explanation on why he was not able to find common ground with Alex Pietrangelo, and did the Justin Faulk extension keep the Blues from getting it done? And why wouldn't Armstrong just offer the full no movement clause knowing it's what the captain wanted?
BENFRED: Unless you think the Blues' offer of eight years and $8 million per year with a partial no trade and signing bonus was fake news, the Faulk extension doesn't have much to do with the Pietrangelo situation.
If Pietrangelo takes that deal, which was more money over the life of the contract than he got with Vegas, then the Blues would have had to go about making room for that contract.
Faulk might have even become one of the players who got shipped out.
If Pietrangelo let the Faulk extension happening before his offer distort his view of the Blues' offer to him, I think that's more on him than the Blues. The Blues didn't make some lowball offer here that was the result of the Faulk extension.
A good deal was offered that Pietrangelo could have accepted, causing a restructuring of the team as a result for payroll purposes. The full no movement clauses can turn into a mouse-and-cookie situation. Give one, and you're expected to give another. And another.
Armstrong was willing to compromise by offering a partial no-movement clause, a rare thing for the Blues. It wasn't enough to get Pietrangelo to jump on it. Both parties seemed to be interested in protection at the back end of the deal. The Blues were willing to offer some but not complete. Pietrangelo didn't agree until he had full protection from Vegas. That could speak to a lack of trust between Pietrangelo and Armstrong, and that's probably a wise move on Pietrangelo's part. If he did not play well toward the end of his contract, Armstrong might find a way to offload him or minimize the damage. The Knights can no longer do that. They gave up that flexibility, and could end up paying for it later. Big time.
