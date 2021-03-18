'PooleProof Wisdom'

Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Anchor.fm

Life is always ready with a swift kick or two in the behind, but fighting back from it is always key. “I give you the tools to figure out ways to do that,” says Charles Poole, whose “Poole Proof Wisdom” podcast launched in December.

Poole, a former Anheuser-Busch executive and St. Louis native now living in Los Angeles, wants listeners to know that, no matter how hard something is, it’s going to be OK — and he’s proof of that.

He is now chief communications officer and vice president of marketing and public relations for Prospect Medical in Culver City, California.

“I have withstood every challenge," he says. "I preface things by saying when I tell you this, it comes from the experience of a man born in 1963 who has seen the dark side of the world and who has seen great joy. Lots of times I’ve gone without. Lots of times I’ve had plenty.

“I took on a sense of responsibility years ago to connect with people in ways that uplift,” says Poole, author of three books (under the name Charles K. Poole): “I Am My Own Cause: An Unfiltered Blog-View of Life as I See It,” “I Am My Own Cause, Too” and “I Am My Own Cause, the Third Act: Surviving and Thriving.”