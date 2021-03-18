Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Anchor.fm
Life is always ready with a swift kick or two in the behind, but fighting back from it is always key. “I give you the tools to figure out ways to do that,” says Charles Poole, whose “Poole Proof Wisdom” podcast launched in December.
Poole, a former Anheuser-Busch executive and St. Louis native now living in Los Angeles, wants listeners to know that, no matter how hard something is, it’s going to be OK — and he’s proof of that.
He is now chief communications officer and vice president of marketing and public relations for Prospect Medical in Culver City, California.
“I have withstood every challenge," he says. "I preface things by saying when I tell you this, it comes from the experience of a man born in 1963 who has seen the dark side of the world and who has seen great joy. Lots of times I’ve gone without. Lots of times I’ve had plenty.
“I took on a sense of responsibility years ago to connect with people in ways that uplift,” says Poole, author of three books (under the name Charles K. Poole): “I Am My Own Cause: An Unfiltered Blog-View of Life as I See It,” “I Am My Own Cause, Too” and “I Am My Own Cause, the Third Act: Surviving and Thriving.”
He also likes to encourage people to be individuals in a time when many are clamoring to be like everyone else.
“I tell those stories, share those experiences, remind people what they’re capable of, what they’re responsible for and how to take accountability for being a good human being,” he says.
Using his many nuggets, he believes he can help people with “being the best self they can be, understanding who they are and pursuing that.”
While Poole considers himself a private person, his voice is one he feels needs to be heard as people navigate challenges.
“I’m here to serve a purpose," he says. "Everybody has a purpose. You must seek it out and serve it.”
“PooleProof Wisdom” has been attracting all kinds of listeners, he says, though especially those in their late 30s on up who are trying to figure out what to do with their lives.
Poole isn’t interested in drawing in throngs of listeners. Rather, he's interested in impact. "On any given day, what I say hits someone at any given moment.” By Kevin C. Johnson