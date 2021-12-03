"Poorly Understood" by Mark Robert Rank, Lawrence M. Eppard and Heather E. Bullock • A clear, perhaps even elementary text, about the truth about poverty that debunks common beliefs. Most poor Americans, for example, don't live in urban areas, and they aren't members of minorities. The authors (Rank is a professor at Washington University) clarify the truth about poverty and how better wages could make a big difference. (Oxford University)