Pop ain't just music ...

Q: Is it time to admit the Cardinals need a complete overhaul of the offense?
A: I don't think that is true, or necessary. I think the Cardinals need another above-average hitter, or two. Some pop. Someone who can slide Paul DeJong to sixth in the lineup, where it seems he belongs. Someone to keep Paul Goldschmidt from being walked as much as he is. Again, if the Cards keep their strengths strong (pitching, defense) then they don't need to be a world-beating offense. They do need to be a more dangerous one than they have been for the past two seasons. Manager Mike Shildt has sharpened edges that had dulled. Now, he needs some thump that can take a little pressure off those edges by putting runs on the scoreboard. The Cards should be able to come up with a lineup that can score at or above the NL average in runs per game. That's not asking too much, and it would not require a massive overhaul.
Power plays in this bracketball postseason, and it seems this is the approach that's going to stick around. The Cardinals put the slug in slugging percentage this season, hitting the fewest homers (51) in the majors and slugging a meager .371, which ranked second-to-last in the NL, only ahead of the terrible Pirates. The Cardinals don't need to be an offensive juggernaut if they keep their other strengths, but they do need to have more than one hitter in baseball's top-100 in the league ranking of on-base plus slugging percentage (Paul Goldschmidt) in order to compete at the highest level. If the Cardinals just had league-average pop, they would be dangerous.
