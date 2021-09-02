Hours Noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday (closed Tuesday)

Kaylen Wissinger had garnered a fan base for her ice pops even before she gave them their own brand, Poptimism, and food truck. A staple of her Benton Park bakery Whisk and the Tower Grove Farmers Market, Poptimism ice pops now also occupy one of City Foundry’s inaugural stalls.

Poptimism offers both (nondairy) fruit pops and cream-based pops. Flavors change as ingredients go in and out of season, but you can expect combinations like cucumber-lime, peach-basil and blackberry-goat cheese.

Wissinger is known for her creativity — including, most famously, a Provel-flavored pop that caught the attention of Food & Wine in 2019.

In a 2020 Post-Dispatch profile, she credited her pops’ success to ingredients from local farmers and producers: “They don’t really need a lot of extra help from us because the fruit and veggies are just so good on their own, they really just shine.”

Not in the mood for an ice pop? At City Foundry, Poptimism also sells soft-serve.