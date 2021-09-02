 Skip to main content
Poptimism
0 comments

Poptimism

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
City Foundry Food Hall: Poptimism

An assortment of ice pops — cantaloupe sea salt, blueberry lemonade, watermelon, blackberry goat cheese, peach basil and cucumber lime — from Poptimism at the Food Hall at City Foundry 

Hours Noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday (closed Tuesday)

Kaylen Wissinger had garnered a fan base for her ice pops even before she gave them their own brand, Poptimism, and food truck. A staple of her Benton Park bakery Whisk and the Tower Grove Farmers Market, Poptimism ice pops now also occupy one of City Foundry’s inaugural stalls.

Poptimism offers both (nondairy) fruit pops and cream-based pops. Flavors change as ingredients go in and out of season, but you can expect combinations like cucumber-lime, peach-basil and blackberry-goat cheese.

Wissinger is known for her creativity — including, most famously, a Provel-flavored pop that caught the attention of Food & Wine in 2019.

In a 2020 Post-Dispatch profile, she credited her pops’ success to ingredients from local farmers and producers: “They don’t really need a lot of extra help from us because the fruit and veggies are just so good on their own, they really just shine.”

Not in the mood for an ice pop? At City Foundry, Poptimism also sells soft-serve.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News