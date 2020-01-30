Post-Dispatch Trivia Night

When 6 p.m. Friday, questions start at 7 p.m. • Where The Moolah Center, 12545 Fee Fee Road • How much $280 for a table of eight • More info stltoday.com/ourevents; tickets must be purchased by 9 a.m. Friday.
It’s cold outside. All you really want to do is sit inside and eat, but you don’t want your mind to atrophy. Join other trivia enthusiasts and Post-Dispatch columnists and reporters (including yours truly) as they offer rounds of questions about the Lou and beyond. Tickets include Schlafly beer and a swag bag; emcee Joe Holleman will keep everyone on the task of having a good time. A portion of proceeds will benefit 100 Neediest Cases, a United Way campaign that helps disadvantaged families. By Valerie Schremp Hahn