Q: What is going to happen if teams have trouble making up all of the postponed games?
A: There are a few gaps in the schedule of open days where teams can fill in some of the blanks. The Blues had two such five-day windows and used part of one for the Vegas makeup and part of the other to move a San Jose game (because the Sharks had to juggle some other games). At the end of the regular season, however, it looks like not all teams will get 56 games in. So points percentage will determine standings. Same as last season.