 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Postponed games
0 comments

Postponed games

  • 0

Q: What is going to happen if teams have trouble making up all of the postponed games?

A: There are a few gaps in the schedule of open days where teams can fill in some of the blanks. The Blues had two such five-day windows and used part of one for the Vegas makeup and part of the other to move a San Jose game (because the Sharks had to juggle some other games). At the end of the regular season, however, it looks like not all teams will get 56 games in. So points percentage will determine standings. Same as last season.

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports