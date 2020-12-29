The talented forward from Vashon has returned to the Kentucky Wildcats after coach John Calipari sent him home in a public stunt designed to make Cal look tough on his players during a disappointing season. Maybe that's the end of the story. Maybe not. If Fletcher decides he would be better off with a fresh start, you better believe Billikens coach Travis Ford will be well positioned for the rebound.
Prediction: Cam'Ron Fletcher transfers to SLU.
