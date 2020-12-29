 Skip to main content
Prediction: Cam'Ron Fletcher transfers to SLU.
Prediction: Cam'Ron Fletcher transfers to SLU.

Class 4 Quarterfinal

Vashon's Cam'Ron Fletcher, left, passes the ball against Kirksville during the Missouri Class 4 state quarterfinals on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Charles West High School. (Michael Gulledge, special to STLhighschoolsports.com)

The talented forward from Vashon has returned to the Kentucky Wildcats after coach John Calipari sent him home in a public stunt designed to make Cal look tough on his players during a disappointing season. Maybe that's the end of the story. Maybe not. If Fletcher decides he would be better off with a fresh start, you better believe Billikens coach Travis Ford will be well positioned for the rebound.

