Prediction: Jack Flaherty will dominate.
St. Louis Cardinals V San Diego Padres, Game 3 wild-card series

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) throws a pitch in the second inning of Game 3 of a wild-card series between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Petco Park in San Diego. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

The 25-year-old righthander had a disappointing 2020 season on the mound and an enlightening one away from it. Flaherty's unwillingness to "stick to sports" introduced him to something he had not previously encountered — critics. They won't keep Flaherty from getting back on track. He reminded everyone of his bright future when he put the clamps on the powerful Padres in the playoffs. That's the version of Flaherty we will see more of in 2021.

