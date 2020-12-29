The 25-year-old righthander had a disappointing 2020 season on the mound and an enlightening one away from it. Flaherty's unwillingness to "stick to sports" introduced him to something he had not previously encountered — critics. They won't keep Flaherty from getting back on track. He reminded everyone of his bright future when he put the clamps on the powerful Padres in the playoffs. That's the version of Flaherty we will see more of in 2021.
Prediction: Jack Flaherty will dominate.
