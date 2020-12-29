 Skip to main content
Prediction: The BattleHawks will be cleared for takeoff. Again.
St. Louis BattleHawks play to slay Seattle Dragons

Fans cheer as the St. Louis BattleHawks take on the Seattle Dragons at The Dome on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in St. Louis. The BattleHawks defeated the Dragons 23-16. (Post-Dispatch file photo by Lexi Browning)

New XFL owners Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia have announced plans to bring back the professional football league in 2022. Other details remain scarce. It would be nuts to have the XFL without a team in St. Louis. The BattleHawks led the league in every measurable off-field category, including ticket sales, merchandise purchased and social media metrics. Restoring the B-Hawks should be a no-brainer for the new regime. Confirmation should come in 2021.

