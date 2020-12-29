 Skip to main content
Prediction: The Blues' bet on Mike Hoffman will win big.
Prediction: The Blues' bet on Mike Hoffman will win big.

Blues sign Hoffman to tryout agreement for training camp

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the third period of an NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

After reading every story I could find about what did or did not happen before Mike Hoffman was traded away by the Ottawa Senators in 2018, I still can't tell you what did or did not happen. However, any player involved in a feud between players and wives that reached the point where a trade was the only solution is a player who arrives with warning signs. The last thing the Blues need is off-ice drama. They do need Hoffman's scoring, though. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is taking a risk here. I bet it works out. Hoffman passed the Armstrong gut test. The last player with a question mark to do so was Ryan O'Reilly, the Buffalo Sabre who had apparently lost his love for the game. How did that turn out?

