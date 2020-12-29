After reading every story I could find about what did or did not happen before Mike Hoffman was traded away by the Ottawa Senators in 2018, I still can't tell you what did or did not happen. However, any player involved in a feud between players and wives that reached the point where a trade was the only solution is a player who arrives with warning signs. The last thing the Blues need is off-ice drama. They do need Hoffman's scoring, though. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is taking a risk here. I bet it works out. Hoffman passed the Armstrong gut test. The last player with a question mark to do so was Ryan O'Reilly, the Buffalo Sabre who had apparently lost his love for the game. How did that turn out?
Prediction: The Blues' bet on Mike Hoffman will win big.
