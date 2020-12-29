If the Cardinals are going to change their tune regarding legacy players, they should do themselves a favor and do it after bringing back Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. Letting the longtime Cardinals walk as free agents would be a slap in the face to fans, especially after the Cardinals used the legacy argument to explain what has become a regrettable extension for Matt Carpenter. Wainwright and Molina won't break the bank, and they make the Cardinals a more competitive team for 2021.
Prediction: The Cardinals will bring back Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina.
