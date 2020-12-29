The Cardinals' inaction so far this offseason after not picking up second baseman Kolten Wong's option has understandably left fans frustrated. But let's take a look around the rest of the division. The defending division champion Cubs traded away top pitcher Yu Darvish and decided against giving a contract to slugger Kyle Schwarber. The Reds traded away closer Raisel Iglesias. The Brewers don't plan on bringing back veteran Ryan Braun. The Pirates traded away first baseman Josh Bell. The Cardinals are going to have a chance to win the division no matter what they do — or don't — before spring training. Are they built to go anywhere after that? Not at the moment. If you have a hard time getting excited about that, I don't blame you.
Prediction: The Cardinals will win the National League Central, then get bounced.
