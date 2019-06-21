Description: Premium Retail Services brings new energy to retail.
Headquartered in Chesterfield, we create inspired strategies that help retailers and manufacturers surprise consumers, drive brand awareness and spark sales through retail strategy, merchandising, brand advocacy and support.
Family owned and operated, Premium is guided by five core beliefs: family, partnership, creativity, integrity and eclipsing expectations.
With over 13,000 employees from coast to coast and throughout Canada, Premium is one of the world's leading retail solution providers, empowering brands to realize their full potential.
Premium. Behind every decision.
Sector: Retail marketing
Headquarters: Chesterfield
Year Founded: 1985
Employees: 17,000
Local Community Support: We support non-profit and charitable organizations in a variety of ways, including clothing/food/blood drives, organized volunteer opportunities, and raising monetary donations.
In February 2019, Premium partnered with Best Buy, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, PGA Reach and Bellerive Country Club to open the first-ever Teen Tech Center at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club in north St. Louis. For additional details, please visit: https://premiumretail.com/teentechcenter/
To see a small sample of the organizations we support, pleae visit our culture page: https://premiumretail.com/culture/.
Interesting Facts: Premium’s founder, Ron Travers was a 28 year veteran of Nabisco. In the mid 80s, Nabisco was acquired and Ron found himself downsized. A family man to his core, Ron created a value-based company that he could believe in and one that would help he and his wife support their four children.
Recognizing a need from his many years in retail, Ron founded a national broker services network that would match skilled retail personnel with primarily food brokers who wanted their products more effectively merchandised and sold in stores. This first iteration of Premium operated out of Ron’s Chesterfield, Missouri home.
Soon, Ron discovered that performance would be greatly improved by employing, training and managing his own workforce. He named the new company “Premium Retail Services” as a tip of the hat to the Nabisco saltine crackers he had sold for so many years.
Today fully owned and operated by sons Brian and Kevin Travers, Premium has grown into a leader in our industry without losing the family first culture that Ron created. A who’s who of clients ranging from Walmart to Best Buy to Walgreens, Samsung to Lenovo and many other household brands partner with Premium at retail.
Purpose: Premium brings new energy to retail with strategies and technologies as innovative as the brands we work with.
Vision: Be the world’s leading retail solution provider. Empower brands to realize their full potential using Premium’s innovative products, strategic solutions and strong relationships.
Mission: Premium creates inspired strategies that help retailers and manufacturers surprise consumers, drive brand awareness and spark sales.
Additional Culture Details: In 2017, Premium created the Culture Team, who focuses on employee engagement, happiness, and development.
The Culture Team addresses each feedback note from our online employee feedback form, focuses growing connections with our remote offices and team members (spread across the US and Canada), and encourages fun with virtual challenges, food trucks and Premium-sponsored meals, employee appreciation, volunteer opportunities, charity clothing, food, and blood drives, pro-health challenges, and so much more.
This year, we are pleased to have doubled our Culture Team size, engaging with team members across all levels, departments, and locations of our organization.
Company Values: Family: Premium was founded as a family-oriented company and remains family owned and operated today.
Partnership: Our greatest successes come by working in close partnership with our clients and across departments.
Creativity: Sometimes, challenges require creative solutions.
Integrity: Honesty and transparency are key reasons Premium’s partners choose us.
Eclipsing Expectations:Premium’s clients have come to know us as a company that delivers more than what they expected.
Website: premiumretail.com