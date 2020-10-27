Prepared for another pandemic season?

Q: Does it seem like the Cardinals are preparing for another pandemic-altered season in 2021?
A: That suggestion is coming from the top.
It went mostly overlooked in MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's recent Associated Press interview, but he did have a bit of bombshell in there.
He came pretty close to questioning the feasibility of a 2021 season if there are not fans in the stands.
“The liquidity is sufficient to get us through 2020," he said. "I think if we’re faced with limited activity next year and the kind of losses that we suffered this year, again, it will become more of a problem.”
There's truth to baseball taking a big financial hit this season.
There's also truth to Manfred getting out in front of player-owner negotiations about a 2021 season if this comes down to another single-season deal to get something on the field in 2021.
It's too early to know what it looks like, but simply assuming things are going to be "back to normal" for baseball in 2021 seems like too much optimism.
You're wise to be skeptical, unfortunately.
