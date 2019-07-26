Daytime Discoveries is much more than a daycare. At Daytime Discoveries, each instructor has a year-round curriculum in every classroom. They strive to provide your child with the very best learning strategies available. The teachers are regularly trained in the latest education methods and techniques. Call (618) 935-2800 for more information.
Runners-up: Children First Learning Center, Hope Preschool - Hope Christian Church, Kids First Learning Center - First Baptist Church, Learning Tree Preschool, Together We Learn