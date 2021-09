When 7 p.m. Sept. 5 • Where Together Credit Union Plaza at Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $30-$99 • More info stlballparkvillage.com

R&B group Jagged Edge — known for hits such as “Let’s Get Married,” “Where the Party At,” “Gotta Be,” “Promise” and “Walked Outta Heaven” — returns to St. Louis for an outdoor show at Ballpark Village. Bell Darris, Gthesinger and Mai Lee are also on the bill. By Kevin C. Johnson