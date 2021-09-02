Hours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Sunday (closed Tuesday)

Ryan and Jackie Gasaway, the married local owners of Press Waffle Co., learned of the Dallas-based concept when founders Bryan and Caleb Lewis appeared on “Shark Tank.”

The Gasaways were themselves looking for an investment opportunity and contacted the Lewis brothers. Once the Gasaways tried Press' waffles, they decided to bring the concept to St. Louis.

The Liege-style waffles at Press are based on a yeast dough, not a batter. After the dough has proofed for 24 hours, Belgian pearl sugar is folded into it.

“What that does is gives it a kind of a sweet, caramelized, crunchy, sugary texture in every bite,” Ryan Gasaway says.

Customers can add their choice of toppings to a plain waffle or choose one of Press’ signature dishes. Among the savory dishes, Gasaway says a customer favorite is the Chicken & Waffles, with fried chicken tenders, crumbled bacon and maple syrup.

The most popular sweet waffle so far is the House, topped with Nutella, strawberries, whipped cream, powdered sugar and cookie butter, a peanut butter-esque spread made from ground Biscoff cookies.