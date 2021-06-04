 Skip to main content
Pride Care-A-Van
Pride Care-A-Van

Pride Care-A-Van rolls through St. Louis neighborhoods

A participant in the Pride Care-A-Van rides through the Grove on June 28, 2020. 

When Noon-3 p.m. June 6 • Where Begins in the Grove, rolls through the Central West End, downtown and south St. Louis • How much Free • More info towergrovepride.com

Pick a curb and raise your rainbow flags for the Tower Grove Pride Care-A-Van, now in its second year. Organizers came up with the idea last year after the traditional festival was canceled because of the pandemic. This year, about 100 vehicles are expected to roll through the streets. The Tower Grove Pride Festival has been rescheduled for Sept. 25 in Tower Grove Park. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

