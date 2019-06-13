When Parade is 9:30 a.m. Saturday; festival is noon-9 p.m. Saturday • Where Parade on North Main Street, St. Charles; at Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles • How much Free • More info 636-344-0134; pridestcharles.org
Before the fifth annual Pride St. Charles Festival gets started, the group will host its inaugural Pride Parade on North Main Street. The parade's theme, "Reflections: Looking Back, Marching Forward,” celebrates the LGBTQ community's history and progress. The Pride St. Charles Festival has been moved to the Family Arena parking lot due to flooding at Frontier Park. By Hanna Holthaus