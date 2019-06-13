Subscribe for 99¢
Dieta Pepsi at Pride St. Charles Festival 2018

Dieta Pepsi poses in front of the St. Louis Balloon Brigade at the fourth annual Pride St. Charles Festival held at Frontier Park in St. Charles, Missouri on Saturday July 16, 2018. Dieta, also known as Leon Braxton, Jr., was mistress of ceremonies at the event and is a well-known female impersonator who uses a pronoun as a non-binary reference to herself. Non-binary is a catch-all category for gender identities that are not exclusively masculine or feminine.

When Parade is 9:30 a.m. Saturday; festival is noon-9 p.m. Saturday • Where Parade on North Main Street, St. Charles; at Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles • How much Free • More info 636-344-0134; pridestcharles.org

Before the fifth annual Pride St. Charles Festival gets started, the group will host its inaugural Pride Parade on North Main Street. The parade's theme, "Reflections: Looking Back, Marching Forward,” celebrates the LGBTQ community's history and progress. The Pride St. Charles Festival has been moved to the Family Arena parking lot due to flooding at Frontier Park. By Hanna Holthaus