Holy Cross Lutheran School in Collinsville serves students attending preschool through eighth grade. Holy Cross offers one of the most extensive music programs in the area. Classes teach note reading, music history and appreciation and instrumentation. The school also offers athletic programs including baseball, basketball, volleyball, cross country and track and field. Visit holycross-collinsville.org or call (618) 344-3145 for more information.
Runners-up: Governor French Academy, Maryville Christian School, St John the Baptist Catholic School