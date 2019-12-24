Progressive prosecutors face headwinds

Reform is rarely easy.
The St. Louis area’s two main local prosecutors — city Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner and county Prosecutor Wesley Bell, both Democrats — were swept into office in the aftermath of the killing of Michael Brown by a Ferguson police officer in 2014. Both promised to reduce community distrust.
Gardner’s victory in 2016 and Bell’s in 2018 also were part of a wave of big-city elections of prosecutors who promised reform. Both are the first blacks to hold their respective offices.
Bell quickly fired the assistant prosecutor who led the grand jury that declined to issue charges in the shooting of Brown. He also fired or suspended other key assistants to his predecessor, veteran prosecutor Robert McCulloch, and promised not to prosecute minor marijuana possession cases or failure to pay child support.
Gardner made similar pledges in her first year and had to deal with high staff turnover. She began 2019 by touting a national report that her office had declined to prosecute more cases brought by police than her predecessor and reduced the use of bail, resulting in fewer defendants sitting in jail.
Gardner said she was reforming the “heavy-handed” traditions of criminal prosecution.
But 2019 was a challenging year. Her case against former governor Eric Greitens in 2018 led to his resignation, but she has been on the defensive ever since for the alleged misconduct of her hand-picked case investigator, William Tisaby. In June, he was indicted by a special grand jury on charges of lying and evidence tampering.
Bell says he needs a major increase in his budget to finance his reform plans. In October, the Post-Dispatch disclosed that Bell and his staff had spent more than $30,000 on meals and travel, two-thirds more than McCulloch’s office had in an equivalent period in 2018. Bell’s office didn’t release the records to the newspaper for three months, and didn’t include details of an $816 meal for himself and six staffers in Miami.