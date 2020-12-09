Q: Do you think the Blues push back the Chris Pronger jersey ceremony to 2021-22 so fans can be in attendance? Same goes with a potential Alex Pietrangelo return and video tribute.
A: Even with limited fans in the stands, it wouldn't be the same for Pronger's jersey retirement. Push it back a year and let him experience the full adulation of 18,000-plus fans at Enterprise. As for Pietrangelo, if the Blues are placed in a realigned Western Division, they probably will get the Golden Knights in St. Louis four times this coming season, assuming there's no "bubble" arrangement. So would it seem awkward to do nothing, even with limited or no fans in those circumstances? Now if the Blues were placed in a Central Division, you wouldn't have to worry about it this season -- at least not in the regular season -- because the assumption is there will be no games played outside of the division in the regular season.
