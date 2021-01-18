Prospects for 2021

Q: What do your experienced eyes and ears indicate to you about the talent level and performance of the Cardinals as they are built now?
A: The Cardinals are ahead of the curve -- or right with it -- with their pitching, which will have Jordan Hicks and Miles Mikolas back this season and with Alex Reyes possibly starting. They are strong defensively, which many teams are not. But they have failed lately to develop many impact hitters -- or they have traded them -- and yes, they have fallen behind many teams on the offensive side of the ball. Their run prevention has been outstanding. Their run scoring has been close to abysmal. It's tough to be more than average until the last topic improves. Perhaps Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman in the next couple of years will shed a different light on this.