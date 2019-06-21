Description: The Asset Protection Division ("Protective Asset Protection") of Protective Life Corporation has been providing F&I solutions for the automotive industry since 1962. We proudly serve thousands of dealerships in the automotive, RV, powersports and marine industries by providing innovative F&I products, training and technology. Our portfolio of vehicle protection plans, guaranteed asset protection, limited warranties and credit insurance programs provide dealerships the opportunity to generate revenue through the sale of products that help consumers protect their tomorrow, so they have the freedom to embrace today.
Sector: Insurance
Headquarters: Birmingham, Ala.
Year Founded: 1907
Employees: 3,000
Website: www.protecitveassetprotection.com