PSA
0 comments

PSA

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Murals around the city of St. Louis

A mural at 2222 Chippewa Street

Short for “public service announcement,” this installation welcomes those who feel unheard and broadcasts their message for all to read. PSA features text written by underrepresented artists, writers and poets. Joss Barton’s “WE ARE MORE PRECIOUS THAN ANY METAL & MORE HOLY THAN ANY PSALM” was installed April 11. (Do you think they’d make one that says “Please stay 6 feet away from me in the damn grocery store” if we asked?)

Where • 2222 Chippewa Street (Marine Villa)

Artists • Rotating (currently Joss Barton); organized by Marina Peng and Shannon Levin

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports