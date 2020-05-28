Short for “public service announcement,” this installation welcomes those who feel unheard and broadcasts their message for all to read. PSA features text written by underrepresented artists, writers and poets. Joss Barton’s “WE ARE MORE PRECIOUS THAN ANY METAL & MORE HOLY THAN ANY PSALM” was installed April 11. (Do you think they’d make one that says “Please stay 6 feet away from me in the damn grocery store” if we asked?)
Where • 2222 Chippewa Street (Marine Villa)
Artists • Rotating (currently Joss Barton); organized by Marina Peng and Shannon Levin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!