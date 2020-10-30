 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Psycho’ (1960)
0 comments

‘Psycho’ (1960)

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Janet Leigh, star in Hitchcock's "Psycho," dies

Janet Leigh in "Psycho"

Sometimes, it’s all about the acting. A great performance can turn a horror film into a classic, and performances don’t get any better — in any genre — than Anthony Perkins’ riveting, creepy, sympathetic and utterly fascinating turn in “Psycho.” As the lonely, mother-dominated hotel clerk Norman Bates, Perkins gives an unforgettable acting clinic on the power of subtlety and nuance.

The story famously begins with a wicked bit of misdirection: Audiences who think the story is about Janet Leigh’s spontaneous embezzlement from her company and subsequent change of heart are in for a shower (so to speak) of surprises. To those who haven’t seen the film, the ending is every bit as shocking as it ever was. That is a testament to the masterful work of director Alfred Hitchcock, who incrementally builds a slow crescendo of fear and insidious, gnawing tension from the first frame to the last. Because sometimes, it’s all about the direction. Available on Vimeo and Peacock. By Daniel Neman

12 other options

"American Horror Story" • Each season of this anthology is contained within itself, but astute fans can piece together how all the stories are intertwined. The best seasons to check out are "Murder House" (Season 1), "Coven" (Season 3) and "1984" (Season 9). Nine seasons on Hulu.

"Bates Motel" • This psychological horror drama is a prequel to Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho." It depicts the life of Norman Bates and his mother prior to the events of the 1960 film. Watch five seasons on Netflix.

"Courage the Cowardly Dog" • Courage overcomes his fears to protect his owners, Eustace and Muriel, from ghosts, monsters, aliens, zombies, vampires and more in this horror cartoon that may be too frightening for younger viewers. Watch all four seasons with a free trial on Boomerang.

"Creepshow" • Based on the 1982 horror-comedy classic, this anthology series brings the Creepshow comic book to life in six episodes. Watch it on Shudder.

"Goosebumps" • This series adapts the creepy collection of tales crafted by author R.L. Stine. Suitable or ages 8 and older. Watch it on Netflix.

"Santa Clarita Diet" • The life of a suburban couple gets turned upside down when wife Sheila becomes undead, develops a new personality and begins to crave human flesh. Three seasons on Netflix.

"Scream" • Inspired by the film of the same name, a group of teenagers is targeted by a masked serial killer in this MTV series. Watch all three seasons on Netflix.

"Scream Queens" • In this slasher comedy series, the sisters of Kappa Tau at Wallace University deal with a variety of serial killers. Watch it on Hulu.

"Stranger Things" • Set (mostly) in 1980s Indiana, a group of friends uncovers secret government experiments; befriends a young girl with psychokinetic and telepathic abilities; and discovers the Upside Down, an alternate dimension inhabited by Demogorgons. Three seasons are on Netflix, and a fourth is on the way.

"The Haunting of Hill House" • If you're a fan of the Shirley Jackson book of the same name, this show is for you. Netflix's reboot follows five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at Hill House haunt them. Watch it on Netflix.

"The Real Ghostbusters" • This animated series is a spinoff and sequel to the hit 1984 film "Ghostbusters." Ten seasons are available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video. 

"The Vampire Diaries" • Over eight seasons, a group of friends in Virginia encounter vampires, werewolves, witches, doppelgangers and more supernatural beings. Watch it on Netflix.

By Kathleen Christiansen, Orlando Sentinel

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports