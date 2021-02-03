 Skip to main content
Pujols get to 700?
Q: Does Albert Pujols get to 700 home runs?

A: Doubtful, if this is indeed going to be his last season.

He would need 38 homers.

He has not had 30+ since 2016.

Could be another shortened season, too.



Sports