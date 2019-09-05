When Friday through Feb. 2 • Where Pulitzer Arts Foundation, 3716 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-754-1850; pulitzerarts.org
Turner Prize-winning artist Susan Philipsz has created a sound installation for the Pulitzer that will be in the water court and feature the artist singing a 17th-century lament. Other works will be installed in galleries. And about 30 prints, sculptures and collages from the 1960s to the present will be shown alongside other artworks and objects that have served as touchstones for artist Zarina, who uses abstraction and minimalism “together with an ongoing engagement with themes of memory, place and loss.” By Jane Henderson