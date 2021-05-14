Pumpers and Pistons, Community Helpers Day

When 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 15 • Where National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $5-$15 admission • More info tnmot.org

Spend a day at the National Museum of Transportation learning about emergency vehicles and their crews; pumping water from fire trucks and antique hand pumps; exploring military and police vehicles; and learning about personal and vehicle safety. The museum’s collection is recognized as the largest collection of transportation vehicles in the world. By Valerie Schremp Hahn