 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pumpers and Pistons, Community Helpers Day
0 comments

Pumpers and Pistons, Community Helpers Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 15 • Where National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, Kirkwood • How much Free with $5-$15 admission • More info tnmot.org

Spend a day at the National Museum of Transportation learning about emergency vehicles and their crews; pumping water from fire trucks and antique hand pumps; exploring military and police vehicles; and learning about personal and vehicle safety. The museum’s collection is recognized as the largest collection of transportation vehicles in the world. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports