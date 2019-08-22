Barbecue lovers take over Chestnut Street for the Q in the Lou event featuring barbecue from nine pit-masters from across the country, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015 at Soldiers' Memorial in St. Louis. The event continues on Sunday from 11AM-6PM. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com
Get your fill of barbecue at the fifth annual Q in the Lou festival, where some of the country’s top pitmasters will be smoking more than 18,000 pounds of meat. Go to barbecue school, sip wine and chow down to live music.
When 4-9 p.m. Sept. 27, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 28, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 29 • Where Kiener Plaza • How much Free • More infoqinthelou.com