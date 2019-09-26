When 4-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday • Where Kiener Plaza • How much Free; food and drink available for purchase • More info qinthelou.com
Now a fixture of the city’s fall festival season, Q in the Lou returns to Kiener Plaza with barbecue to eat, barbecue demonstrations to watch and beer to drink while daydreaming about more barbecue. Pitmasters slated to appear include local legends Mike Emerson of Pappy’s Smokehouse and Mike Johnson and Christina Fitzgerald of Sugarfire Smoke House, as well as out-of-town stars, including Miriam Wilson of the Salt Lick in Driftwood, Texas, and Jeff Stehney of Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que. Tempted to eat all the barbecue? All-you-can-eat pit passes are available. By Ian Froeb