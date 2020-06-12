Quickest introduction to the Bard
Quickest introduction to the Bard

Dress the Part

Jordan Moore (left) and Garrett Young in the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's 2020 production of "Dress the Part" at the Ready Room

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

More info stlshakes.org

The pandemic wasn’t the best news for local theater companies, for which social distancing guidelines pose a challenge. But the recently renamed St. Louis Shakespeare Festival (formerly known as Shakespeare Festival St. Louis) has responded in its 20th anniversary year with programming that imaginatively explores the possibilities of the virtual realm, perhaps most notably a murder trial (scheduled for June 21) that raises the question of whether Hamlet will continue to be or not be. Most folks recognize the Bard’s theatrical genius, but too few realize that his works can also be a lot of fun. CW

