 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quinette Cemetery
0 comments

Quinette Cemetery

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Quinette Cemetery

Quinette Cemetery in Kirkwood is believed to be the oldest African American burial ground west of the Mississippi River. Up to 200 people are buried here but only about a dozen markers remain.

Part of the Kirkwood Parks department, this plot of land between a lawyer’s offices and a towing lot on Old Big Bend Road was deeded to the city of Kirkwood in 2002 and later put under control of the park board. The board believes it’s the oldest African American burial ground west of the Mississippi River.

Quinette Cemetery

Quinette Cemetery in Kirkwood is believed to be the oldest African American burial ground west of the Mississippi River. Up to 200 people are buried here but only about a dozen markers remain.

Up to 200 people are buried here, ranging from prisoners of war from the Civil War era to the last burial in 1973. Only a handful of graves have headstones, since others were removed or desecrated over the years or the graves were unmarked or marked with simple limestone slabs, shells, mason jars, Yucca or other plants. A map at the front of the cemetery shows dozens of white dots marking spots of suspected graves, as well as other points of interest.

Five veterans are known to be buried in the cemetery, and a newer memorial honors them, but headstones for two of them remain. A yucca plant sits on the edge of a mulch path plotted as part of an Eagle Scout project, as well as a child’s headstone that has been surrounded by a growing tree trunk.

More info • Quinette Cemetery, 12020 Old Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, kirkwoodparksandrec.org/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/28/444

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Online

Dickherber Farms

Most of the usual haunts proceed with changes including drive-thru experiences, treats from a distance and costumes that allow for protective masks.

Online

Eureka Fear Farm

Most of the usual haunts proceed with changes including drive-thru experiences, treats from a distance and costumes that allow for protective masks.

Online

Brookdale Farms

Most of the usual haunts proceed with changes including drive-thru experiences, treats from a distance and costumes that allow for protective masks.

Voting absentee
Online

Voting absentee

Registered Missourians who will be unable to vote in person on Election Day may vote absentee beginning six weeks prior to an election. With a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports