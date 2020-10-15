Part of the Kirkwood Parks department, this plot of land between a lawyer’s offices and a towing lot on Old Big Bend Road was deeded to the city of Kirkwood in 2002 and later put under control of the park board. The board believes it’s the oldest African American burial ground west of the Mississippi River.
Up to 200 people are buried here, ranging from prisoners of war from the Civil War era to the last burial in 1973. Only a handful of graves have headstones, since others were removed or desecrated over the years or the graves were unmarked or marked with simple limestone slabs, shells, mason jars, Yucca or other plants. A map at the front of the cemetery shows dozens of white dots marking spots of suspected graves, as well as other points of interest.
Five veterans are known to be buried in the cemetery, and a newer memorial honors them, but headstones for two of them remain. A yucca plant sits on the edge of a mulch path plotted as part of an Eagle Scout project, as well as a child’s headstone that has been surrounded by a growing tree trunk.
More info • Quinette Cemetery, 12020 Old Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, kirkwoodparksandrec.org/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/28/444
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!