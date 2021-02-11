 Skip to main content
Rachel Feinstein
Rachel Feinstein

When 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13, 7 p.m. Feb. 14 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $44-$132 • More info heliumcomedy.com

Comedian Rachel Feinstein is described by the Huffington Post as “the only comedian we’ve seen who can go from embodying her grandmother in one breath and a predatory guy on the street in the next and be equally convincing at both.” She’s spending Valentine’s Day weekend in St. Louis with three nights of shows. Feinstein is a veteran of several Comedy Central specials and much more. By Kevin C. Johnson

