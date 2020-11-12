RAISE FOR DRINKWITZ?

QUESTION: Dave, lets say Mizzou finishes 5-5. Do you see any chance of giving Drinkwitz more money? I get it that money is tight but Mizzou needs to show Drink they're serious about him and the program. Seems like it would be money well spent.
When Pinkel was crushing it, Mizzou enrollment was at it's high point. Winning football equals more money for everyone. If we lose Drink, we go back down to the bottom.
MATTER: A few things. First, I think a six-year, $24 million contract for a 37-year-old coach with one year of experience as a head coach is Missouri showing its serious about Drinkwitz and the program.
A 5-5 record would be a nice accomplishment. But if he goes 5-5 this year and next year with a normal schedule that only includes three really good teams — Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M — the natural expectation should be about 8-4, right? So, does that lead to another raise and extension?
For an athletics department in financial strife, I'm not sure how much sense it makes to give the coach a raise after the first year of a six-year deal — unless someone makes a serious run at him this offense and money becomes a leverage point. Will that happen? I’m not sure there will be enough openings for Drinkwitz to command more money on the market.
Also, don't forget this: If during Drinkwitz'z first two seasons Mizzou wins eight games or wins any bowl game, his contract automatically is extended by one additional contract year and his annual compensation is increased by $100,000 for every contract year remaining in the term. That’s a pretty sweet incentive clause. So, if Mizzou wins a bowl game this year, his salary goes up $500,000.
Mizzou did suspend all bonuses and incentives this year indefinitely, but his agent could still push for that clause.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!