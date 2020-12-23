Raja’s Virtual Birthday Celebration

When 11 a.m. Dec. 27 • Where stlzoo.org/raja; facebook.com/stlzoo; youtube.com/stlzootube • How much Free • More info stlzoo.org/raja
Raja, the St. Louis Zoo’s famous Asian elephant, usually throws the best birthday parties. When he turns 28 this weekend, though, the festivities will be more low-key. Instead of his usual public celebration at his River’s Edge habitat, the party goes virtual. Tune in for video of a private, early surprise party with Raja and his keepers. A birthday website also includes fun educational activities and a digital birthday card that fans can sign. Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo, on Dec. 27, 1992. He has fathered three female calves: Maliha (14), Jade (13) and Priya (7). By Gabe Hartwig