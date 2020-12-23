 Skip to main content
Raja’s Virtual Birthday Celebration
Raja turns 27 on his 'golden birthday'

Raja dismembers his tower of presents filled with popcorn, hay, pasta and other enrichments for his 27th birthday at the St. Louis Zoo on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The occasion was Raja's "golden birthday", the day when one turns the age of their birth date. Hundreds of zoo visitors were on hand for the event. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

When 11 a.m. Dec. 27 • Where stlzoo.org/raja; facebook.com/stlzoo; youtube.com/stlzootubeHow much Free • More info stlzoo.org/raja

Raja, the St. Louis Zoo’s famous Asian elephant, usually throws the best birthday parties. When he turns 28 this weekend, though, the festivities will be more low-key. Instead of his usual public celebration at his River’s Edge habitat, the party goes virtual. Tune in for video of a private, early surprise party with Raja and his keepers. A birthday website also includes fun educational activities and a digital birthday card that fans can sign. Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the St. Louis Zoo, on Dec. 27, 1992. He has fathered three female calves: Maliha (14), Jade (13) and Priya (7). By Gabe Hartwig

