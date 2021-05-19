Ramen from Zenwich

Blue Ocean Sushi owner Chai Ploentham imported his Chicago concept Zenwich to the Central West End last summer. The menu features both sandwiches and ramen, and while both categories impress, rich broths like the Taiwanese Spicy Beef and Black Garlic Pork Bone give the edge to Zenwich's ramen.
Where Zenwich, 8½ South Euclid Avenue • More info 314-833-3165; zenwich.com
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
