Ramen from Zenwich
The Black Garlic Pork Bone ramen from Zenwich in the Central West End. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Blue Ocean Sushi owner Chai Ploentham imported his Chicago concept Zenwich to the Central West End last summer. The menu features both sandwiches and ramen, and while both categories impress, rich broths like the Taiwanese Spicy Beef and Black Garlic Pork Bone give the edge to Zenwich's ramen.  

Where Zenwich, 8½ South Euclid Avenue • More info 314-833-3165; zenwich.com

Read: Zenwich puts a delicious spin on sandwiches and ramen

