Rating the rotation

Q: You’ve been closely watching and reporting on baseball for almost 50 years. The front office is in the baseball business. Yet you’re suspicious that the rotation is as strong as they believe it is. Why such a difference in opinion between two very credible sources?
A: Until you see Miles Mikolas, you don't know how he'll bounce back after missing a season. You don't know if you're going to have Adam Wainwright. You do know you're not going to have Daniel Hudson. Can Carlos Martinez help, at all? This is why I think Alex Reyes is a necessity to start. I'm not saying the rotation is weak. But how strong it is … I'm not certain.